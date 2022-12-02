CARL JUNCTION, Mo. — A generous gift is helping out a local police force. The Carl Junction Police Department received a grant of $9,000 from members of the Arvest Foundation. Police Chief Mark McCall says this money will be used to make some much-needed equipment upgrades.

Those include new medical kits, breeching equipment, a new rifle-rated ballistic shield, and new badges for officers.

“With what has gone on in Joplin this year, we just felt like it was a good opportunity to also show our support to our outline communities,” said Jacob Fauvergue, Commercial Banker, Arvest Bank.

“We’ve had this need for several years and hopefully we don’t need it, but for any emergency preparation — it’s a huge deal for us. Times are getting tough for funds for everybody. Equipment is going up — everything’s going up and some things just can’t be budgeted for, and this just fills a huge gap for us,” said Chief McCall.

He says this grant is a huge morale booster for the entire department.