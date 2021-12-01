CJ man arrested with stolen vehicles, drugs, and more found on property

CARL JUNCTION, Mo. — A Carl Junction man is in custody after Ozarks Drug Enforcement Team detectives uncovered multiple stolen vehicles and more on the man’s property.

Tuesday morning, detectives with ODET arrived in Carl Junction to serve a search warrant at 27592 West Fir Road. where Chet Mercer, 33, of Carl Junction, was arrested at his camper.

At the location, authorities found:

A stolen Dodge pickup out of Cedar County,

a UTV out of Kansas,

a camper out of Jasper County,

several trailers,

and a “large quantity” of suspected methamphetamine.

Charges were sent to the Jasper County Prosecutors Office for multiple counts of Receiving Stolen Property and for Possession of a Controlled Substance with intent to Distribute.



Jasper County deputies, as well as the Joplin K-9 Unit assisted in executing the warrant. This case is the result of a long-term investigation by ODET.