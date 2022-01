CARL JUNCTION, Mo. — More than 1,700 books were checked out during 2021, a big increase compared to the year before.

2020 was the first full year in operation, but much of that year was influenced by pandemic restrictions and saw just 215 books checked out.

The catalog has expanded as well, with dozens of puzzles now on the shelves to take home.

Librarians work on a volunteer basis, in 2021 giving more than 1,200 hours to keep the doors open.