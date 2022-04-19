CARL JUNCTION, Mo. — City leaders are considering building a large splash-pad in Memorial Park. The concept includes several features which would be triggered by kids.

City workers say they started working on the idea after seeing the popularity of splash-pads in nearby towns like Joplin.

“And Webb City has one too. They’re just – they have a large draw, with the size of the school district and the number of kids that we have in the area, it would be very well attended,” said Steve Lawver, CJ City Admin.

The Carl Junction City Council is expected to vote on the project at tonight’s meeting. If approved, it would likely be available for use starting in the summer of 2023.