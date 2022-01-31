CARL JUNCTION, Mo. — The Carl Junction School District is teaching its youngest students about the power of kindness.

This week is Kindness Week at the Primary K-1 School.

Today, the kids got to come to school in their PJ’s for the theme “Wake Up We’re Friends Monday.”

All week, they’re learning about paying it forward and ripple effects.

“It all starts with building that foundation when they’re young. That hopefully they’re carrying on from year to year. Especially as counselors, our biggest focus is that they become productive, kind, human beings that are giving back to society and our community,” said Tandy Dickens, Carl Junction School Counselor.

Tomorrow, students will be “Crazy for Kindness.” It involves crazy hair and crazy clothes.