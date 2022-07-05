CARL JUNCTION, Mo. — Cybersecurity is in the spotlight in Carl Junction tonight.

C.J. Council members will discuss cybersecurity insurance tonight.

The city has dozens of computers at city hall, the police station, and other city buildings. Workers say the contract is designed to protect the city and prevent a potential cyber event from happening.

“We have to make sure we have some type of training and they provide some of that. They do some monitoring, they do some phishing exercises, that type of thing, to make sure that everything’s up to date,” said Steve Lawver, CJ City Admin.

The council could also appoint a new member to the commission. They’ve received a number of applications to fill the vacancy left when Gary Stubblefield resigned in May.