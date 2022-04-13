CARL JUNCTION, Mo. — Another local group of archers is preparing for a big trip.

20 students from Carl Junction’s archery team have their sights set on bringing home a national title.

“I’m really excited about it. Its just amazing that we have this opportunity to go and I’m glad we are going together,” said Kallie Fredrickson, 5th grader.

The Carl Junction Middle Division archery team made up of fourth and fifth graders spent Wednesday night preparing for Nationals.

“It’s changed me a lot like focus. I’ve been more responsible. Doing archery my grades have gone up a lot. It’s helped me more mentally and physically,” said Brody Allen, 5th grader.

“I have learned self respect and respect for each other and I learned how to be a good sport. And I’ve learned a lot of responsibility,” said Kallie Fredrickson, 5th grader going to Nationals.

The 19 student team is hitting their mark on bullseye and 3-D targets at the Twin Groves Event Center in Webb City.

“I’m really zoned in. Right when I get up to the line I check everything then I just close my eyes for four or five seconds. I don’t know how it happens but I just group and do everything I was taught,” said Allen.

They aren’t the only ones going to Nationals –11th grader Dalton Wooldridge took 9th place in 3-D shooting.

“Form is key. So do the same thing every time. It will help you in the long run. If you do the same thing every time then you can get tighter groups,” said Wooldridge. “It feels pretty good. My team has been very supportive of it. And I’m really excited.”

The students leave in two weeks for the national stage.

“We have gone to Nationals four of five other times. This is a first time we brought home a state championship to Carl Junction. And then followed it up with a runner up. If we can stay in bullseye,” said Tami Fredrickson, Assistant Coach. “It’s absolutely awesome. We have an incredible group of kids.”

The Middle Division Archery Team ranked 17th in the nation out of 646 teams in the bullseye — and third in 3-D.

They will shoot compete in Sandy, Utah on April 29th and 30th.