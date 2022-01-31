CARL JUNCTION, Mo. —The Carl Junction School District has unveiled its newest addition.

The district held a dedication for its new all-inclusive playground. Officials hope it will get kids of all abilities playing together.

“We have a lot of accessible features that make it so everyone can play regardless of their ability,” said Heather Linscheid, Carl Junction Schools Occupational Therapist.

Monday the Carl Junction School District held a dedication for its new all-inclusive playground called the “Power of Play.”

“One day I was walking by the playground and one of my students was sitting in his wheelchair and he wasn’t playing. He had his head hanging down and his hands in his lap and I went over to him and asked him why he wasn’t playing. He wasn’t able to propel his wheelchair over the mulch even though he was independent on flat surfaces,” said Linscheid.

The playground has flat rubber surfaces, ramps, an in-ground merry-go-round and bucket swing.

“It’s fantastic. I love it. His smile. Truly it increases their motivation exponentially and in all areas. We see improvements in classwork and participation and therapies and everything. It’s wonderful.”

The project has been in the works for two and a half years and cost $680,000.

“One of the things you don’t see on a lot of playgrounds is the musical instruments. That’s really helpful. There’s a roller-slide that helps with kids who have braces on their ankles or cochlear implants so it doesn’t create static,” added Linscheid.

Carl Junction’s new inclusive playground featuring the roller-slide

She says the new playground is improving relationships.

“Besides getting to play, which is a normal part of development, it allows them to make friends and make those connections. We see that carry over in the classroom as well.”

“I love to play with my friends,” said Aria Newsum, Kindergartener.

“My favorite thing in the park is the slides. I’ve been playing like, on everything” said Lane Lock, Kindergartener.

The park was funded by grants, donors, and a bond issue. It is open to the public after school and on weekends.