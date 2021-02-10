City to conduct Active Transportation Assessment, address Joplin’s needs

The City of Joplin is set to conduct a City Active Transportation Assessment in partner with Olsson Engineering as a means of addressing the city’s active transportation needs. Addressed in these needs is all non-vehicle transportation like walking or bicycling within the City of Joplin.

The Active Transportation Assessment will look at collecting data within the city about roadways and where walking or biking facilities could go, in addition to providing education to city employees about current active transportation. Taylor Cunningham, transportation planner, said that through public engagement Joplin citizens have asked for more connectivity in the city, which is in part why the assessment is set to be conducted.

“So, it’s not something that’s uniform, it’ definitely kind of tailored to us,” Cunningham said. “But essentially, we have been doing a lot of work on active transportation, which is anything that’s not a car, essentially—walking, biking, wheelchair users. And so, we’ve done a lot of work, but a comment we keep getting in public meetings is people wanting more connectivity. So, we did a ton of sidewalk work in the tornado area, we’ve done trail work, and we really want to put it all together to create a cohesive system in the city. So, in the same way you could plan out a car trip from my house to work to the grocery store or something, that’s a transportation system and we want to do something similar where people can safely and conveniently go from place to place but without a car, essentially. …”

City Active Transportation Assessment City Council Bill

City Active Transportation Assessment City Council Bill

Specifically, what Cunningham said the city wants more of are sidewalks, trails, and bike lanes. The Active Transportation Assessment going forward is “twofold,” according to Cunningham.

“… One is the actual assessment of the city where they take all the transportation data that we’ve got—all of our maps and internal traffic counts and data—and they look at our roadways and identify opportunities where we could add biking or walking facilities,” she said. “… So, identifying low cost and low barrier opportunities for us to make connections. Which streets are the best ones to put bike lanes on because it doesn’t always mean every street should have a bike lane and a sidewalk, it’s ‘OK, which actually are the best ones based on the data we have.’ So, the assessments and recommendations are kind of one part, and then the other part is staff training and education because it’s not new, but there’s a lot of emerging data on active transportation and for our area of the country it’s kind of new—we’ve mostly been dependent on cars, and so planners and engineers are primarily taught how to design things for cars—so it will also help train us and educate us on what other communities have done, how we can do that here, and kind of the best practices that are coming out of that sector right now.”

The ordinance for the assessment will be official February 21, so Cunningham said they can start their work as soon as February 22. They hope that the assessment will be done by the end of the fiscal year, October 31.

“… So it will also help train us and educate us on what other communities have done, how we can do that here, and kind of the best practices that are coming out of that sector right now.” Taylor Cunningham, Transportation Planner

“… We’re actually going to kick off with a lot of the education and training pieces and kind of getting common language to talk about all these things,” Cunningham said. “A good example of this is what is a trail? Is a sidewalk a trail? Because you can walk on it and bike on it. Is a 10-foot-wide sidewalk a trail? If it’s on the road is it a trail or does it need to be off-road? So, we kind of have to come up with a program and a plan where we’re all on the same page, using the same language that’s been identified by professional organizations and best practices, and then start to understand how those things could apply here and in what context we could put those in that would actually work for Joplin. So, that’s kind of how it will start. And in the background of all that is the data collection part, that’s something that can kind of be worked on throughout. And we just finished updating our regional long-range transportation plan, so we actually have a lot of that data already where we’ll be able to hit the ground running. And then hopefully by the end of the year we’ll have something to present to council that has project recommendations in it and it has identified the ways that we can make these connections that would benefit the most people and make a cohesive system.”

Cunningham said the feedback they’ve gotten has compared Joplin’s active transportation to surrounding areas, like Springfield and Arkansas. She said that by completing this assessment the city will be able to give the Joplin residents what they want in the community.

“… We keep hearing about people who go to northwest Arkansas to use their trail system or who now use our Mahaska Trail system or go up to Wildcat Glades and they love it and they want more of it,” Cunningham said. “And as the medical school and the future dental school continue to expand, we’re going to be getting more young people from different parts of the country where this kind of programming is already pretty robust. So, I think number one it’s giving people what we’ve heard and what they’ve asked for and responding to what the public’s been saying …”

“… And so, data has definitely shown evidence of that this kind of planning, and programming, and project implementation is huge for economic development—and for improving the quality of life of residents who already live here.” Taylor Cunningham, Transportation Planner

The assessment is about more than just creating additional trails and sidewalks, though. It is also about ensuring that all Joplin’s residents have the safety and means to travel about the city, specifically those with no car access or those with lower incomes.

“… But we also have a significant part of our population that’s lower-moderate income and people who don’t own cars, and this is making sure they can safely get where they need to go—a need that’s been there for quite some time, I think,” Cunningham said. “And then third, there are some economic development advantages to this kind of programming. Springfield just got a—what, $14 million grant?—to build a huge regional trail system where businesses will be building along the trail. If you do go to northwest Arkansas you can ride a bike from a parking lot to a world class art museum, to a restaurant to anything. And so, data has definitely shown evidence of that this kind of planning, and programming, and project implementation is huge for economic development—and for improving the quality of life of residents who already live here.”

Cunningham doesn’t know for sure what will come following the City Active Transportation Assessment, but she said she hopes that Joplin City Council will move forward for their recommendations to be put in place.

“It’s kind of up to council too, you know, they’ll have all this information …” she said. “But it’s our job to engage the public, hear what’s out there and what they want. Take all this data, do the research on best practices, what other communities are doing, what professional organizations are recommending, and putting that all together to, basically, for the public and our elected officials to have to make the decisions. I certainly hope everything gets implemented, but you know it’s, after we’re done it’s kind of in their hands. So, we can certainly make recommendations and do our own kind of internal programming, but it’ll ultimately be a document that the council and citizens can use for what projects they want to support in the future.”