City officials remind citizens to download new app to report issues

PITTSBURG, Kans. — After a few months of operation, the City of Pittsburg is reminding residents about a useful app.

“See Click Fix” was launched about three years ago by the city. The purpose was to make it easier for residents to report issues such as potholes or rundown homes. It also allows people to vote on projects in the city and which issues need to be addressed the most.

City officials are hoping more residents will download the app to help them out.

“The goal of See Click Fix was to empower the citizens. To feel like they actually do have a part of the problem cycle. You know, it’s really easy to say that you know there’s a problem ‘I’m just going to call city hall.’ Well now they can call it, they can track it, they can even vote on problems,” said Jeff Bair, Pittsburg IT Director.

Bair says you can find the app in the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store under “See Click Fix.”