PURCELL, Mo. — Stealing by a top city official is one of the big reasons an audit of a southwest Missouri town earned a rating of “poor.”

That’s the result for the City of Purcell after the state auditor’s office reviewed city records. The biggest issue pointed to $2,500 stolen by former mayor pro tem Nancy Wilson.

She pled guilty earlier this year.

The report also details utility bills waived, inadequate oversight of finances, failure to audit city utilities and a generally poor financial condition. A citizen petition prompted the audit last summer.