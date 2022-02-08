UPDATE:

PITTSBURG, Kans. — The vote has passed and city workers will receive their bonus.

Original

PITTSBURG, Kans. — Paychecks are going under the microscope at the Pittsburg City Commission meeting tonight, and specifically boosting just how much workers get.

City leaders are considering a one-time bonus for all city workers.

The proposal would give full-time employees an extra $1000 while part-timers would get $500. If approved, it would cost the city more than $240,000, which could come from federal coronavirus funding.

“Been here 10 years, we’ve never done bonuses. So you know it’s a nice concept. It keeps the overall burden on the taxpayers down because it’s not something we have to do again next year. And it’s unplanned so the employees would get the benefit of ‘Oh, wow look. Some money I wasn’t expecting’ – and that’s kind of the whole point of it,” said Daron Hall, Pittsburg City Manager.

If approved, the bonuses would be applied to the next paycheck in two weeks.