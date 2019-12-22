City of Pittsburg now accepting applications for the 2020 Citizen’s Academy

PITTSBURG, Kan. — The city of Pittsburg announces they are accepting applications for their 2020 Citizen’s Academy.

The 13th annual Citizen’s Academy gives residents a look at the inner workings of the police department.

The 10 week program starts on February 6th, 2020, and ends with a graduation ceremony on April 16.

Sessions will be every Thursday from 6:30 P.M. to 9:30 P.M. and will include two Saturday sessions.

All applicants must be at least 18-years-old and either work, live, own a business, or attend college in Crawford County.

Applications can be picked up at the Pittsburg Police Department or filled out through the city of Pittsburg’s website.

Completed applications must be submitted to the police department no later than January 27th, 2020.

For a link to the applications, click here.