PITTSBURG, Kans. — Pittsburg is alive with the sound of music.

A band camp has taken over the Bicknell Family Center for the Arts at Pittsburg State. It’s put on by the Kansas Lions Club.

All week, 155 high school students from across the state are receiving specialized training. They’re also learning new music, rehearsing and will play several concerts.

This is also the first year to offer an in-person camp since the beginning of the pandemic.

“We’ve been doing it 20 years now. This will be our 20th year with the band kids, so we have had lots and lots of students in the past our numbers are 250 plus, so this is a low count for us this year, but for having COVID for two years, we have done great to have 155 kids,” said Shari Neidhardt, Kansas Lions Band Foundation Co-Chair.

The students will perform a jazz and ensemble concert on Friday. A full band concert will take place on Saturday.

Both are free and open to the public.