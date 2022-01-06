City of Pittsburg businesses prosper, lead to housing and future job market

PITTSBURG, Kans. — Over the past year one southeast Kansas community has been seeing its hard work pay off — improving its quality of life and laying the groundwork for the years ahead.



“It’s going to be business as usual,” said Daron Hall, Pittsburg City Manager.



The usual for Pittsburg is pretty impressive. The city has seen some big advancements over the past year.

Many local businesses say its seen some of their best sales in 2021.



“We’ve been very fortunate, our sales tax is up 11.5%, which is unprecedented, but it’s constantly a struggle to keep amenities and things that draw people to your community, and so when you see the sales taxes up that high, it means that people are in town, they are shopping,” said Hall.

City officials are seeing their years of hard work pay off — one of which has been the effort to create more jobs throughout the community.



“Probably the most exciting was the acquisition of the Montee Industrial Park by the City of Pittsburg, because that’s a prime industrial park with rail access that we’ll now be able to not only market in the area, but globally as well,” said Blake Benson, Pittsburg Area CoC President.

“Now we’re working on some infrastructure improvements and we’ll be ready to market that very soon,” added Hall. “We’ve got a huge announcement we’re going to make next week in conjunction with a very large employer, probably 150 jobs.”

With those new jobs coming into town, this has made it more important than ever for the city to continue to expand its housing like its done over the past year.

“2021 we’ve seen four housing developments actually break ground and units go up. Indicators that we have from the economic development side with the new jobs and the new businesses coming, it’s obvious that we need more housing, and so we’ve been very fortunate,” said Hall.