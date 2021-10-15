City of Neosho suing Newton County for withholding City’s TIF money

NEOSHO, Mo. — The City of Neosho has filed suit against Newton County and two of its officials claiming that they disregarded their duty under Missouri law to pay portions of sales tax money to the City, according to a press release.

Filed on October 6th the suit claims that while for over 15 years (since 1998, Ord No. 98-30) Newton County paid their portion of TIF funds towards the City’s “Redevelopment Area”, then simply stopped in 2015 and never resumed.

The TIF Act describes the Redevelopment Plan as “the comprehensive program of a municipality for redevelopment intended by the payment of redevelopment costs to reduce or eliminate those conditions, the existence of which qualified the redevelopment area as a blighted area…, and to thereby enhance the tax bases of the taxing districts which extend into the redevelopment area.”

The City had planned to use the funds from the County along with a grant from MODOT to help with public projects. One of these being traffic safety improvements near I-49, said the City in the suit. However, without the TIF funds to match the 50/50 grant from MODOT Neosho cannot begin their projects.

The two officials named as defendants in the trial are Newton County Auditor, Charlotte Ward and County Treasurer, Gina Rodriguez. The City says Ward and Rodriguez knew about the TIF Act but failed to perform their fiduciary duty.

“If we owe them the money we will pay them the money,” said Presiding Newton County Commissioner, Bill Reiboldt.

The City is asking the Circuit Court of Newton County to enforce the TIF Act and order the County to deliver the payments.

“I can’t imagine why a county government would keep money to which it has no legitimate claim. That money belongs to the City and is needed for projects such as new traffic safety devices, which will benefit all taxpayers,” said David Streubel, an attorney representing the City of Neosho in the lawsuit.