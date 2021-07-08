City of Joplin works to bring systems back online after a network security incident

JOPLIN, Mo. — Joplin is working to fix their online systems following an outage Wednesday:

The City of Joplin, MO understands the importance of maintaining the security of our computer systems. On July 7, 2021, we discovered a network security incident that resulted in an interruption to our internet, email, and phone services. We immediately isolated the impacted systems, contacted law enforcement, and launched an investigation with the assistance of a professional cybersecurity firm.

We are working diligently to investigate this activity and bring our systems online as quickly as we can. This incident has not impacted our ability to provide police, fire, or emergency services to our community – if you are experiencing an emergency, please dial 911.

City Hall remains open at this time. You can make utility payments in person by visiting City Hall, 602 South Main Street. Court fine payments can be made in person at the Public Safety and Justice Center, 303 East 3rd Street. Payment can be made by cash or check only at this time.

As we investigate the incident and bring our systems back online, we will look for opportunities to further enhance our existing security measures. The safety and wellbeing of our community is our utmost priority and we appreciate your patience as we work through this incident.