City of Joplin will purchase 50,000 reusable masks for city residents

The City of Joplin will spend nearly $65,000 on mask for the public.

That money will pay for about 50,000 reusable cotton masks to disperse to Joplin residents. City leaders say that staff are still working out a plan to distribute the masks throughout the community.

It’s possible that the masks will be customized with a logo as the rates were estimated to cost the same with or without a design.

The decision was made at Monday night’s city council meeting, where the 2020-21 budget was amended to allocate money to pay for the masks. While the money came from the city’s general funding, it is likely that this purchase will be eligible for reimbursement for Newton and Jasper County CARES Act funding.

The budget amendment was created after last week’s special session to consider an ordinance mandating masks in public places. That ordinance failed, but council members suggested this amendment to ensure that anyone who wishes to wear masks in public will have access to them.