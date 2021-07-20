City of Joplin to use two local companies for 32nd Street widening project

JOPLIN, Mo. — The city of Joplin will use two local companies for the 32nd street widening project — which is set to begin next month.

Last night, city council members approved a consultant contract with Olsson for $520,000.

Crews will widen 32nd Street from Schifferdecker Avenue to Central City Road to three lanes — and a combination sidewalk and bike trail on the north side of the road.

“The quality of the project is very important,” said David Hertzberg, director of public works. “Monitoring this additional soils work, asphalt work and concrete work — that’s very critical and important to us.”

Earlier this month, the first reading involving the $8.6 million dollar construction bid was approved for another Joplin company — Emery Sapp and Sons.

The project will be done in two phases.

The first — replacing the road from Schifferdecker to Country Club Drive.

The second — replacing the road from Country Club to Central City Road.

The entire project is scheduled to be finished by June of 2023.