JOPLIN, Mo. — With the end of the school year just a few weeks away, now is a good time for young people to start looking for summer jobs. And one of the employers that’s hiring happens to be the City of Joplin.

H.R. Specialist Tiffany Weber says there are a host of positions available, in addition to life guards for the city pools.

“We have our recreation instructors, so they are gonna help with plan with the sporting events, the athletic programs, cashiers, so that’s gonna apply over at our golf course, at our other events. At our pools, seasonally we have laborer positions available,” said Weber.

For more information on the spots available, and how to apply for them, just follow this link here.