City of Joplin providing contact options during technical issues with phone system

JOPLIN, Mo. — The City of Joplin’s phone lines are experiencing technical issues. People may still contact the City however the automated attendant is not working, so callers are not able to direct dial their party’s extension or leave a voice mail for City staff. To assist callers, switchboard operators are answering calls and transferring the caller to the appropriate department.

This affects the City’s main phone number line of 417-624-0820, The City’s 9-1-1 system is not affected by this issue.

During this time, if people know the department or the staff member they are trying to reach, we encourage the public to contact them via email. To do this, go to https://www.joplinmo.org/Directory.aspx .

Departments that have direct lines into their offices can be contacted by using the numbers listed below. Please note that all automated attendants are not working in the City’s system, so voicemail options are unavailable. Departments that can be reached through their direct numbers include:

Finance 417-627-2955 Fire Dept. 417-623-0403 (non-emergency line) Health Dept. 417-623-6122 MAPS Public Transit 417-626-8607 Municipal Court 417-627-2930 Parks & Recreation 417-625-4750 Police Dept. 417-623-3131 (non-emergency line) WIC – Health Dept. 417-623-1928

