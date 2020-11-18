City of Joplin proposes switching trash service

At the Joplin City Council meeting Monday, November 16, city council bill 2020-176 proposed switching the City of Joplin’s trash service from Republic Services to Waste Corporation of Missouri LLC (WCA).

Republic Services has been the city’s trash service since 2004. The reason for proposing a switch in trash service is to provide the City of Joplin citizens with the lowest price for these services. The current contract agreement with Republic Services expires March 31, 2021.

“COUNCIL BILL NO. 2020-176 AN ORDINANCE approving an agreement with Waste Corporation of Missouri LLC. (WCA) to provide curbside trash and recycling pick-up for single-family and duplex residential living units and authorizing the City Manager or his designee to execute the same by and on behalf of the City of Joplin.” Joplin City Council meeting agenda November 16

The city accepted bids from three solid waste management companies to conduct price comparisons on October 9, 2020. Price comparisons were made for curbside residential trash and recycling pick-up. WCA was chosen, and is recommended, for its lowest price of services for Joplin citizens.

Council Bill 2020-176 Bid Sheet

Under the agreement with WCA, beginning April 1, 2021 the price of trash services for Joplin citizens would be $11.93 (which includes a $0.55 administrative charge), an optional $5.25 for recycling and $5.00 for each additional trash cart after two. This price would stay consistent for two years, then WCA may request a maximum increase of two percent in years three through five. The agreement with WCA would conclude on March 31, 2026.

This price is compared to the current agreement with Republic Services under which citizens pay $12.41 (including the $0.55 administrative charge) and optional $4.95 for recycling.

The bill was read under first reading at Monday’s meeting.