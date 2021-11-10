City of Joplin announces sewer rate increase

JOPLIN, Mo. — Joplin residents will soon see a higher sewer bill.

Customers on the City of Joplin’s wastewater system will experience a 5% increase in their sewer rate starting January 1, 2022.

This rate adjustment was announced following the 2020 rate study. Reminders about this adjustment are also posted on the November and December statements to help residents plan for this change.

Sewer rates are set accordingly based on the cost of doing business for the City’s sanitary sewer system. The City’s system is a regulated service by Missouri Department of Natural Resources, and the City is required to meet specific standards.

For questions about your sewer bill, call 417-627-2955.