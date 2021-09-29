City of Goodman to receive free tulip trees from “Forest ReLeaf of Missouri”

GOODMAN, Mo. — In tonight’s dose of good news… A southwest Missouri city will soon have more life in the local park.

The City of Goodman will get 15 free tulip trees from the “Forest ReLeaf of Missouri,” out of St. Louis.

The trees will be planted around the park on East Garner Avenue.

Mayor J.R. Fisher sent in an application explaining that the city is rebuilding after the 2017 tornado — and they were officially chosen as a recipient.

“The park, there’s constantly people, now that it’s out there, you know so we’re just wanting to pretty it up some, and I’m looking forward thinking. Looking ahead next generations to have some place to go, and how it’s gonna look,” said J.R. Fisher — Goodman Mayor.

The trees will be planted sometime this weekend.