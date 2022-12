It’s important to know how the IRS selects people for audit. It’s also important to make sure you aren’t one of them. (Getty Images)

DUQUESNE, Mo. — The City of Duquesne is under investigation.

A spokesman for Missouri State Auditor Nicole Galloway confirms state investigators are looking into the details of Duquense operations. He declined to give specifics, but the auditor’s website states it investigates any claims of fraud or abuse, which could lead to an audit of city finances and business practices.

We contacted Mayor Bill Sherman and he declined to comment at this time.