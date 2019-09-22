City of Duenweg 6th Annual D-Towne Jamboree; Members Only and Fireworks Finale

(DUENWEG, Mo.) — Locals honor a hometown hero during the 6th D-Towne Jamboree and Duenweg Celebration Day. The festivities brought out people to enjoy great food and entertainment.

The city of Duenweg even had their brand new fire truck on display for everyone to see. And they commemorated former Fire Chief, Allyn Reding, who passed away in July.

Russell Olds, Mayor of Duenweg, says, “It’s about community spirit and getting everyone out, kind of like the 4th of July or something like that. Only, without really a purpose other than getting out in the yard and enjoying it.”

Olds adds he hopes the event continues to grow with even more people coming out to participate in their day of events.

Watch our live video from the event. The fireworks are at the end of the live video below.