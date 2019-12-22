City of Columbus hosts annual Angel Tree Gift Distribution

COLUMBUS, Kan. — The holiday season got a lot brighter for Southeast Kansas children on Saturday.

The city of Columbus held their annual Angel Tree Gift Distribution at the fire department Saturday morning.

Kids received a gift sponsored by local businesses, treats, and a photo with Santa.

Columbus has been doing their Angel Tree for about 18 years, and every year they are blown away by the willingness of their community to give back.

Steven Burton, Columbus Fire Department, says, “It’s awesome. It really makes you thankful for what you have, and being able to be in a situation where you can give back to those that might not have as much is really humbling. So, we can’t thank our businesses and community enough for doing what they do to make this program what it is each year.”

This year, the city provided more than 50 kids with Christmas gifts.