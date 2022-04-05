CARL JUNCTION, Mo. — Carl Junction residents will soon have a higher water bill.

A $0.75 increase beginning on May 1st.

The move will fund a $7.5 million waterline replacement project for the entire city.



“Infrastructure is expensive and keeping those lines up so we have reliable water pressure and volume is important. We have some homes that are connected to two inch and four inch lines and that is not acceptable. Those need to be standard eight inch lines now. This will start us on the process,” said Steve Lawver, Carl Junction City Administrator.

Lawver says it will take one year of saving funds before the City can start the water replacement projects. They anticipate it will take 20-years to completely upgrade all water lines.