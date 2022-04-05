CARL JUNCTION, Mo. — The City of Carl Junction is improving pay for its employees.

Tonight City Council approved a 2% raise for its 32 full-time and three part-time city employees. The new raises will start in the new fiscal year which begins May 1st.

“It’s terribly hard right now. Unemployment rate is extremely low its hard to find qualified people. You need to reward your employees what you can. Because we made such a large adjustments to salaries earlier in the year about six months ago for the hourly employees. This was a little bit smaller,” said Steve Lawver, Carl Junction City Administrator.

Tonight City Council also approved the 2023 fiscal year budget.

The budget is $6.5 million and goes into effect May 1st.