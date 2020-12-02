City finance director retires after 38 years of service

PITTSBURG, KS – City of Pittsburg Finance Director Jaime Clarkson is retiring this week after serving nearly 40 years with the city.

“The impact Jamie has had on our organization is immeasurable,” said City Manager Daron Hall “I am happy for him as he begins the next chapter in his life and thank him for his professionalism and dedication to Pittsburg. His work ethic is tremendous and we will miss him.”

Clarkson began his career with the city in 1982, working in several different positions within the finance department before being promoted to finance director in 2012.

As director, he was responsible for leading the city’s finance team, compiling the city’s comprehensive annual financial report, managing the city’s budgeting process and creating the five-year forecast.

Under his leadership, the city finance department was successfully awarded a Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting from the Government Finance Officers Association for 23 consecutive years. Clarkson’s dedication to practicing sound financial management also contributed to the city receiving an upgraded bond rating in 2015 from A+ to AA- by Standard and Poor’s.

The Pittsburg City Commission awarded Clarkson a key to the city along with a formal mayoral proclamation declaring November 24, 2020 as Jamie Clarkson Day.