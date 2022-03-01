NEOSHO, Mo. — The City of Neosho is working on upgrading a city code.

Council members approved a bill that will add administrative fees to its dangerous buildings and structure ordinance.

The cost is capped at $500.

“We don’t make money anytime we go condemn a building or work on a dangerous building. But we do try to recoup the cost that we put into it. We try to be responsible to the tax payer if we have to go take care of someone else’s property. We expect to bill the property owner to the cost that we incur,” said Richard Davidson, Mayor Pro Tem.

The fee will take effect later this month.