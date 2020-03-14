Citizens for Park Improvements met in Gunn Park to make changes

FORT SCOTT, Kan. — Bourbon County residents brave the cold and rain to make some much needed improvements to an area park.

Citizens for Park Improvements met at Gunn Park Saturday morning in Fort Scott to make some repairs.

Various projects included adding more dirt to playgrounds to prevent flooding, adding more gravel, and painting older buildings.

Many of the materials used on Saturday were donated by volunteers, businesses, the county, and the city of Fort Scott.

While there is still much work to do, organizers say they are happy for Saturday’s turnout.

Seth Needham, volunteer, Citizens for Park Improvements, says, “It’s kind of started a trend in town, where people are taking more pride in their town and looking for ways that they can help. It’s truly a community project, and it has inspired people to see what they can do in their town.”

Citizens for Park Improvements hopes to add new playground equipment as well as more flowers to the park over the next few months.

