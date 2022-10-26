PITTSBURG, Kans. — A number of improvements could be coming to an area of Pittsburg, if a new proposal is given the go-ahead.

It’s for a new “CID”, or “Community Improvement District”, for the shopping area in and around where the “Home Depot” sits off North Broadway.

It was proposed during last night’s city commission meeting.

It involves a 7-10ths of a cent sales tax for the next 20 years, or until it generates $3,700,000 in revenue, whichever comes first.

“The idea is we get improvements for the community, not just new roofs on the developer’s existing buildings, so they’ll be, the Goody’s building, which has been vacant for 10 years, will become a Marshall’s. That’s supposed to open in November. There’s a new building going just to the south of that, which hasn’t been named where it’ll be, but it’s another national retailer. And then there’s going to be sidewalk improvements and the overall signage and just the general improvements in the area, kind of upgrade the district a little bit,” said Daron Hall, Pittsburg City Manager.

A public hearing on the proposal will take place on November 22nd