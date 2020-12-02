Churches provide emergency food pantry for Miami community

MIAMI, Ok. — The First Presbyterian Church is helping out the Miami community.

Those in need can check in to receive a bag of groceries. They are available once per month and each one contains canned food and non-perishable items.

The pantry is open from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday.

The church is also providing shoes for school age children upon request.

New Hope Christian Church and All Saints Episcopal also partner by contributing money and food for the emergency food pantry.