NEVADA, Mo. — A Nevada church is transporting its congregation to Jerusalem.

This morning the Nevada Church of the Nazarene held its “Jerusalem Marketplace.”

The program is a five week long vacation bible school that is taking place every Sunday and teaching church members about what life was like when Jesus walked the earth.

The church set up a synagogue school, bakery and a marketplace where families could make jewelry, weave and dabble in carpentry.

“We think its a great opportunity for our kids especially, but also for our adults to just learn about what life would have been like. What the world would have looked like, how the culture was different. The lessons we have done through this VBS have been primarily through Holy Week. And so kind of the significance of certain things like the Passover and helping us understand the Jewish background of Jesus,” said Pastor Megan Allen, Nevada Church of the Nazarene.

Pastor Allen hopes to hold another interactive Vacation Bible School next year.