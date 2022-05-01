JOPLIN, Mo. — Classic car lovers and collectors were in Joplin this afternoon helping a local church.

Wildwood Baptist Church held its “11th annual Larry Mills Memorial car truck and bike show.

All the money raised from the car show, lunch and bake sale will go towards the church’s youth camps and mission trips.

“I think it’s important the fact that we just show that they’re important to us the young people are and they are a part of who they are. We look at it this way they are not the church of the future they are part of the church now. And so I think it’s important for them to feel a part of that throughout the year,” said Steve Snyder, Wildwood Baptist Church Youth Pastor.

More than 70 vehicles took part in the show.

The church gave out awards for the top vehicles and had door prizes and a 50/50 raffle.