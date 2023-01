BARTON COUNTY, Mo. — Testing for Chronic Wasting Disease in Missouri has turned up two new cases in our area.

Samples from Barton County have tested positive—the first time it’s been identified in the county.

Southwest Missouri had previously seen just one case—and that was in Barry County.

The Missouri Department of Conservation is in the process of testing more than 28,000 samples statewide. The goal is to identify cases early to minimize the potential spread of the disease.