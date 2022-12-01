NORTHEAST, Okla. -—The weather should be perfect this weekend as several communities in northeast Oklahoma host their annual Christmas parades.

Temperatures should reach the lower 60s on Friday and dip into the 40s on Saturday. You can track the weather with our radar here.

Here’s a list of planned parades in the area:

Dec. 1

Vinita Christmas Parade, 6 p.m.

Dec. 3

Picher Christmas Parade, 10 a.m.

Quapaw Christmas Parade, noon

Welch Christmas Parade, 2 p.m.

Commerce Christmas Parade, 3 p.m.

Miami Christmas Parade, 6 p.m.

Dec. 10

Fairland Christmas Parade, noon

Jay Christmas Parade, 2 p.m.

South Grand Lake Boat Light Parade, 3 p.m.

Grove Christmas Parade, 6 p.m.

Dec. 17

Afton Christmas Parade, 6 p.m.

Colcord Christmas Parade, 6 p.m.

Dec. 18