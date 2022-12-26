OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — One person is found dead in an Oklahoma City house fire Christmas morning.

According to the Oklahoma City Fire Department (OCFD), the blaze occurred around 7:45 a.m. Sunday (12/25) in a trailer home. Fire officials said smoke was pouring out of the trailer home when they arrived on the scene.

“Rigs that were coming out of the station could already see the heavy black smoke and coming from that area,” said Battalion Chief, Cathy Hayes.

The OCFD said there were two people living in the home. One person was killed in the fire, while another person was able to escape safely.

“When we got on scene, the first engine company did a great job knocking the fire down. But there was heavy fire coming out of three of the four sides of the trailer home,” said Battalion Chief Hayes.

The cause of the fire is unknown, however the OCFD said they’re currently investigating alongside the Oklahoma City Police Department’s homicide unit. The investigation is expected to take several weeks.