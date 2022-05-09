JOPLIN, Mo. — There’s a new way to start planning the next time you’re looking for somewhere to shop or eat in Joplin.

The Joplin Area Chamber of Commerce has launched a new app showcasing member companies and what they do. It’s called “Choose Joplin” — and it breaks down the listings into four categories: Shop, eat, play, and live and work.

The app serves a similar role to the former business directory the Chamber had printed every year.

“And this is a way, the app benefit is that it’s updated in real time – not outdated as soon as it goes to print. So as new develops are coming online, with small businesses opening and moving to the area, that’s updated as they choose to join the chamber,” said Erin Slifka, WC Chamber.

The Choose Joplin app is available for free download from both the Apple and Google Play stores.