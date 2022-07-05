Nearly 10,000 “Kids Tales” children’s pajamas sold on Amazon.com are recalled.

An example of sleepwear recently recalled by the CPSC and sold by “Kids Tales” exclusively on Amazon.com.

KODE/KSNF – The Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is recalling nearly 10,000 pairs of children’s pajamas.

The sleepwear was sold exclusively on Amazon.com by “Kids Tales” in various print designs and colors from November 2021 through April 2022, between $13 and $33.

According to the CPSC, the sleepwear was recalled on June 30th due to a violation of federal flammability standards, which the clothing failed to meet, posing a risk of burn injuries to children.

Currently, there have been no reports of any injuries to children who have worn the pajamas.

This recall specifically involves Kids Tales-branded children’s 95% cotton and 5% elastane pajamas.

The single-piece, short-sleeved, footless pajamas were sold in five sizes: 66 (3-6 Months), 73 (6-12 Months), 80 (12-18 Months), 90 (18-24 Months), and 100 (2-3T) and in various prints.

“Kids Tales,” “Made in China” and the size are printed on the pajama’s neck label.

The CPSC said if you purchased any of the sleepwear, you should immediately take the clothing away from children and contact Kids Tales for a full refund.

Those who purchased the pajamas will be asked to destroy the garments by cutting them in half and send the recalling firm a photo of the destroyed garment.

Upon receipt of the photo, those who purchased the product will be issued a full refund of the purchase price.

For more information, contact Kids Tales via e-mail at fzskmyyxgs@outlook.com, or online at http://www.fzskmyyxgs.com/bk_25682537.html.