Children’s Center raises money for Giving Tuesday

Fundraising events being cancelled due to COVID-19 has been a constant struggle for nonprofit organizations which depend on the money raised.

That includes the Children’s Center in Joplin.

While it’s true the pandemic has created a major road bump, charities like the Children’s Center are looking to Giving Tuesday for help.

“Basically we need to stay open,” said Lori Jones, Children’s Center development coordinator. “What we’re trying to do is avoid cutting any of our programs, we want to be able to be open for the children, we want to be able to serve all the hours we have available.”

Events have been cancelled left and right over the course of the pandemic, which has created a real problem for nonprofit organizations.

For the Children’s Center, a third of the money they use for operations comes directly from what they raise.

“That’s the part of our budget that’s struggling right now because of the pandemic and issues around having in person events,” said Vickie Dudley, Children Center’s executive director.

However, that’s where Giving Tuesday comes in.

It’s a day set aside–all over the world–when communities give what they can to help those in need.

“Giving Tuesday is just a global day of generosity, basically it was started back in 2012 as just a day where we can really say giving is a super power and we can all come together and make a movement that creates a lot of impact,” Jones said.

Helping the Children’s Center means helping children who have been abused in southwest Missouri.

“We are the only organization in the area that provides this service, so without our presence, our existence, those services would not be available in our community,” Dudley said.

So a single donation can have a major impact in a child’s life, no matter how small.

“Five dollars goes a long way,” Dudley said. “It buys a snack, it buys a comfort toy, so when you think all I have to give is five dollars, donate five dollars, cause it means a lot when each of us is able to give back a little.”

Now they’ve already started fundraising on their Facebook and Website.

Right now they hope to raise $3,5000 but are using Giving Tuesday to spread awareness of the holiday.