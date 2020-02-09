Children’s Center Gala raises money for Children’s Center of Southwest Missouri

QUAPAW, Okla. — Children’s Center of Southwest Missouri invites the community out for an annual event.

The non-profit organization hosted their 23rd annual Children’s Center Gala at the Downstream Pavilion Saturday.

More than 500 attendees made it out to the fundraiser to help give back to the organization.

The night kicked off with a dinner, live music and auctions, one of the item’s being a $40,000 customized Harley Davidson motorcycle.

Staff say the need for funds for the organization is even more pressing this year because they will be losing money from the state.