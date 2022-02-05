Quapaw, Ok. — Saturday was the 25th Annual Children’s Center Gala at Downstream Casino.

Since 1997 the center has served as a resource for child abuse victims in Southwest Missouri, impacting the lives of 20 thousand children.

The gala serves as one of the organization’s biggest fundraising events and helps with direct services for the center in Joplin.

“Really it comes down to our community being able to provide support for us, both financially as well as just giving us items and helping us to be able to provide those services,” says Matt Stewart, Children’s Center Executive Director.

“The Quapaw Nation’s big initiative this year is to shed some light on trafficking and child-related issues in our communities, so we thought it would be great to partner with the Children’s Center and bring some light to some of this stuff,” says Zach Turley, Quapaw Nation Business Committee.

The gala featured dining, dancing and both silent and live auctions.

If you weren’t able to make it out and would still like to contribute, donations are accepted through the Children’s Center website.