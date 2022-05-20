Traffic laws were obeyed by the driver, police said

A young boy, hit by a vehicle, is loaded into a METS ambulance, while traffic near 2nd Street and Gray Avenue In Joplin was reduced to one lane.

A young boy is hit by a vehicle along a busy residential street in Joplin.

The accident happened shortly after 5:00 p.m. this afternoon (5/20).

Witnesses said several children were playing near 2nd Street and Gray Avenue when one of them, a young boy, walked on to 2nd street and was hit by a maroon colored Dodge Durango SUV.

The boy was examined on the scene by a responding METS ambulance crew, and was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.

Joplin police said the driver of the SUV was not faulted for the accident, and was obeying all traffic laws when the boy was struck.

The Joplin Fire Department also responded to the scene and controlled the flow of traffic on 2nd Street while the child was examined by EMS.