Child Advocacy Center Plants A Pinwheel Garden

MIAMI, OK – The Child Advocacy Center of Ottawa County planted a blue and silver pinwheel garden on Friday to promote child abuse and child sexual abuse awareness.

“April is ‘Child Abuse Awareness’ month and each pinwheel represents every child that was abused – physically or sexually in our county,” said Leslie Bissell, Executive Director at Child Advocacy Center of Ottawa County.

The goal of this Pinwheel Garden is to educate Ottawa County residents about the importance of supporting children and families, she said.

“We want a world where all children grow up happy and healthy,” Bissell said.

In Ottawa County for the year 2020 there were 167 cases of child abuse, child sexual abuse and neglect, she said.

Last year there were almost 16,000 substantiated child abuse and neglected children in Oklahoma, according to the Department of Human Services.

“Due to COVID-19, many children were at home with their abuser,” Bissell said. “We can all help protect a child and strengthen families – as a community, we can do better.”