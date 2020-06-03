Child Abuse Victim Dies, Abuser Facing Charges

JOPLIN, Mo. — The 2-year-old victim of a child abuse case in Joplin has died.

The Joplin Police Department says Jameson Long died around 8:15 Tuesday night at Children’s Mercy Children’s Mercy Hospital in Kansas City, MO. The child had been in critical condition since Sunday.

Police were called around 9:30 AM that day to the 1900 block of East 8th Street, where Long was not conscious and not breathing.

Responding Officers started life saving measures upon arrival. Long was transported to a local hospital, then later taken to a Kansas City.

22-year-old Brian Ogrodnick was arrested on the scene for alleged child abuse. He’s now facing charges of felony child abuse and neglect.

A probable cause statement says Ogrodnick had taken videos of abusing the child on four occasions between April and May of this year.

The child was said to have bruises and scratches and was crying and shaking in those videos.

Investigation is ongoing, if you have any information into this case you are urged to contact the Joplin Police Department.