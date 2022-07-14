NIXA, Mo. — A 9-year-old boy was killed in a car crash after a Dodge Charger ran a red light in Nixa Wednesday night.

At approximately 9:10 p.m. July 13, Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers were called to investigate a crash at the intersection of U.S. Highway 160 and Northview Drive in Nixa.

According to a crash report from the MSHP, the investigation showed that a 16-year-old driver of a Dodge Charger was traveling northbound at high speeds and ran a red light, striking the side of a Toyota Sienna minivan, which was traveling westbound at the intersection.

Three people were in the Sienna, including the 9-year-old boy who was pronounced deceased on the scene. The driver, Ashley Finley, 40, was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. The third passenger was a 12-year-old girl who suffered moderate injuries and was taken to the hospital.

Two people were in the Charger. The driver of the Charger was taken to a hospital with serious injuries. Spenser Davis, 18, was a passenger in the Charger and was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Both drivers live in Nixa.