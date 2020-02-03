Chief’s fans head to Chatters for the Big Game

PITTSBURG, Kan. — A local sushi restaurant host festivities for the Big Game.

Several fans came to “Chatters” in Pittsburg to watch and cheer on their favorite team.

The restaurant provided family-friendly activities including face painting for the kids and corn-hole for the adults.

Fans showed off their pride by wearing their favorite sport jerseys and chief-related clothing.

Customers were able to watch the game together and enjoy each others company.

Joshua Wilde, Chatters Co-Owner/Manager, says, “We’ve haven’t seen it in 50 years and might as well grab that opportunity. We’re all Chief fans here, we’re Kansas, it’s the best opportunity we got.”

Ashley Oehne, Chief’s fan, adds, “The food is always great, fans are always great. We get it done here at Chatters.”

Wilde says after the Chiefs won the “AFC West,” all the seats in the building were reserved in less than five minutes.