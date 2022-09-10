SARCOXIE, Mo. — Unique and traditional activities were found all over Sarcoxie’s square today. “Chief Sarcoxie Days” is this weekend, offering everything from a petting zoo, horse rides, games, and food to a robot boxing match-up.

Autumn Nuse and her family set up the boxing robots just for fun this year. Autumn is selling raffle tickets this weekend to anyone interested in challenging a family member or friend in the ring.

“You can get in them and you can fight the other person that’s in it and you have to try to punch the head and once, like if you punch it then you get points. At the end, whoever has the highest points, that person wins. Last night, I had somebody walk up to me and ask if they could fight it without being in it,” said Autumn Nuse, Robot Boxing Tent.

The weekend festivities will wrap up tomorrow with a free lunch and church service on the square.